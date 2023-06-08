Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

HAFC stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $521.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Chung purchased 3,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

