Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

