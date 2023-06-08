Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $66,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,670,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hayward by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,015,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,639,252 shares of company stock valued at $183,741,942. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

