Head-To-Head Survey: Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. Its Rivals

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|-43.48%
|-43.12%
|Minco Capital Competitors
|-451.46%
|-7.54%
|-4.01%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Minco Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|-$1.98 million
|-0.67
|Minco Capital Competitors
|$7.73 billion
|$2.07 billion
|-3.85
Risk and Volatility
Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Minco Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Minco Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Minco Capital Competitors
|945
|2222
|2870
|97
|2.35
As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Minco Capital Company Profile
Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.