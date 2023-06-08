Head-To-Head Survey: Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. Its Rivals

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -451.46% -7.54% -4.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.67 Minco Capital Competitors $7.73 billion $2.07 billion -3.85

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Minco Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 945 2222 2870 97 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

