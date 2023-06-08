Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Healthcare Services Group worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

