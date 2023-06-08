HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $43,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -653.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

