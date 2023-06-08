Heather L. Hasson Sells 74,173 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. FIGS’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

