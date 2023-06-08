Heather L. Hasson Sells 74,173 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FIGS Price Performance
FIGS opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. FIGS’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
