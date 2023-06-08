Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,071.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helios Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,097,000 after buying an additional 333,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Helios Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.