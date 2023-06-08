Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,097,000 after acquiring an additional 333,049 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $72.93.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Articles

