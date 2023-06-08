Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.10

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.10 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 137.73 ($1.71). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.68), with a volume of 615,362 shares trading hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £287.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.99.

Henderson EuroTrust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

