HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 15,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

