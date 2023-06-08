HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

