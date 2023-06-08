HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FundX ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FundX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

NYSEARCA XCOR opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. FundX ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

