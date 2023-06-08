HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsons by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

PSN stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

