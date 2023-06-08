HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of GHLD opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

