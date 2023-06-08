Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Hillman Solutions worth $72,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Profile



Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

