Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Amazon.com stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.