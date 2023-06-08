HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 20.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ennis by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Transactions at Ennis

Ennis Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $550.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

