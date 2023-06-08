HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PTC by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08.
In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,712 shares of company stock worth $63,633,786. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
