HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 10,054 PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

About PDF Solutions

Shares of PDFS opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.81 and a beta of 1.41. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also

