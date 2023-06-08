HRT Financial LP Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

See Also

