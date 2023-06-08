HRT Financial LP Invests $245,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after purchasing an additional 721,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,822,000 after purchasing an additional 521,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

