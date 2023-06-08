HRT Financial LP Invests $287,000 in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 681.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $883.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

