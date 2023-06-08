HRT Financial LP Makes New $257,000 Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 227,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,862,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

