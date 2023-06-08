HRT Financial LP Sells 25,023 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.32 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

