HRT Financial LP Sells 42,750 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,750 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

