HRT Financial LP Takes $282,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 695.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

