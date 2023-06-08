HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.47 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.39 ($0.18). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.18), with a volume of 144,212 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.99.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.86%. HSS Hire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.