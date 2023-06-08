Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,075,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 60,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,171,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

