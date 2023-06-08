Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $41,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 11.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

