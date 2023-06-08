IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.84. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

