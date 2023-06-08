Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $414.74

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.74 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 421.50 ($5.24). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.22), with a volume of 378,763 shares trading hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 424.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

