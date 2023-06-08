Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.35. Information Services Group shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 218,049 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on III. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $255.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

