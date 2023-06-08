Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $141.10 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises



Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

