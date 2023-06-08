International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

