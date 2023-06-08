Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 242.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLW. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 196,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 142,720 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

