Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $43,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

