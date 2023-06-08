Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

