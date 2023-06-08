Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.65

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $51.14. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 56,948 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.