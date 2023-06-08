Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS: MAKSY):

5/30/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.73).

5/26/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 150 ($1.86).

5/26/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.73).

5/25/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92).

5/19/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/24/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MAKSY stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

