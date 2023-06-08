iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

