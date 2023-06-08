Irwin Gold Sells 5,389 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 173,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 955,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 836,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,200,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

