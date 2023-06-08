iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 312.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $63,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.71 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

