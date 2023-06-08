iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $710.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

