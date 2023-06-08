iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWV opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

