iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $43,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

