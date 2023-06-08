J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,740,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

