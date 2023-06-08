J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.40. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 12,890 shares trading hands.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSNSF)
