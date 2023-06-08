Jason R. Thackston Sells 3,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avista Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AVA opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Avista

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,737,000 after buying an additional 149,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after buying an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

