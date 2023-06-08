Jason R. Thackston Sells 3,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Avista Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of AVA opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Avista
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,737,000 after buying an additional 149,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after buying an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.