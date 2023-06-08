Jason Wudi Sells 30,738 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $552,669.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jamf by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

